Strome produced an assist in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Kraken.

Strome ended a five-game point drought with the helper. In that span, he also posted a minus-7 rating and five shots on goal. The 29-year-old center is up to five goals, seven assists, 34 shots on net, 17 PIM and a minus-9 rating in 22 contests overall. He's seen a top-six role, but he's been less effective on the second line with limited exposure to the dynamic duo of Trevor Zegras and Troy Terry.