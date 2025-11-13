Strome (upper body) will be in the lineup against the Red Wings on Thursday, Alyson Lozoff on TNT reports.

Strome will be making his season debut for the Ducks after missing the first 16 games due to his upper-body injury. While the veteran center has been a lock for the 40-point threshold in recent years, he's achieved that mark in six straight campaigns. Missing nearly a quarter of the season could see him dip below 40 points for the first time since 2018-19, when he was limited to just 63 regular-season games.