Terry scored twice on eight shots, dished an assist and went plus-3 in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Blue Jackets.

Terry scored twice in the first period and set up Cam Fowler on the game-winning tally in the third. This was the fourth straight game in which Terry's lit the lamp -- he has five goals and a helper in that span. The 24-year-old forward is up to 36 goals, 63 points, 176 shots and a minus-4 rating through 70 outings this season.