Terry scored a goal on four shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.

Terry's goal at 5:25 of the second period stood as the game-winner. The 25-year-old avoided a three-game point drought with the goal, which was his eighth of the season. He's added 13 assists, 68 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 20 contests while playing a large role on the top line.