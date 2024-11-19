Vaakanainen (upper body) won't suit up Monday against Dallas.
Vaakanainen will miss his second straight contest, and it's not yet known if he's close to returning. The 25-year-old has collected an assist through five appearances this season. Drew Helleson will make his second appearance of the season on the third defensive pairing.
