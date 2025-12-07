Zary scored an empty-net goal on two shots and added two hits in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Mammoth.

Zary has scored in each of his last two outings and has four points across his last seven games. The 24-year-old forward has struggled with consistency this season, but he may be getting back on track with this recent stretch. Overall, he's earned four goals, two helpers, 39 shots on net, 22 hits and a minus-3 rating over 28 appearances.