General manager Craig Conroy said all of the Flames' players are healthy for Thursday's first practice at training camp, indicating Zary (knee) has recovered from his injury, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Zary signed a three-year deal in September as a restricted free agent. The 23-year-old had 27 points in 54 contests in his second NHL campaign, a small step back from his 34-point rookie season. Zary will be in contention for a top-six role this season, though it's not yet clear if he'll center his own line or play on the wing.