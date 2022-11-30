Dube scored a shorthanded goal and added a pair of assists, two hits and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Panthers.

This was Dube's first multi-point effort of the year. He finished off a feed from Andrew Mangiapane in the first period on a shorthanded rush, then helped out on goals by Rasmus Andersson and Mangiapane later in the contest. Dube saw his role trimmed after a sluggish start to November, but he has three goals and two helpers in his last five games. For the season, the 24-year-old is up to four tallies (two shorthanded), five assists, 33 shots on net, 33 hits and a minus-1 rating in 22 outings.