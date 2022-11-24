Dube scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Wednesday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Penguins.

Dube has followed up an 11-game point drought with goals in each of the last two games. He deflected a Chris Tanev shot in for the Flames' lone goal Wednesday. Dube is at three tallies, six points, 30 shots on net, 30 hits and a minus-3 rating through 19 contests. His lack of consistency on offense has led to him bouncing around the lineup as head coach Darryl Sutter looks for combinations to boost the Flames' pedestrian offense.