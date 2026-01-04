Wolf stopped 32 of 36 shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Predators.

Wolf faced more pressure than opposing goalie Juuse Saros, but the game remained close throughout. Nicolas Hague's blast from the point with 29 seconds left in the third period was the difference, snapping Wolf's three-game winning streak. The 24-year-old netminder slipped to 14-15-2 with a 2.86 GAA and a .901 save percentage through 32 appearances. The Flames wrap up their five-game homestand against the Kraken on Monday, a team Wolf defeated in Calgary on Dec. 18 with a 21-save effort in a 4-2 victory.