Wolf will start Wednesday's home game against the Penguins, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Wolf has alternated starts with Devin Cooley over the past few games, and that trend will continue during Wednesday's matchup. Wolf picked up a win over the Islanders at home Saturday, ending a five-game losing streak. The Penguins are scoring 3.23 goals per game this season, which ranks 12th in the NHL.