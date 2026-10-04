Wolf will occupy the road crease Sunday against the Kraken, Eric Francis of Sportsnet reports.

Wolf get the start in the second half of a back-to-back after Devin Cooley was in net for Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Canucks. The Kraken are also on the second half of a back-to-back -- Seattle was defeated by the Oilers on Saturday. Wolf allowed six goals on 32 shots to the Kraken in the Flames' season opener on Thursday, so the 25-year-old netminder should have plenty of motivation to put in a bounce-back performance Sunday.