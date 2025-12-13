Wolf is expected to start on the road against Los Angeles on Saturday, per Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Wolf has won his past three starts while turning aside 79 of 84 shots (.940 save percentage). He's 9-12-3 with a 2.95 GAA and an .897 save percentage in 24 outings in 2025-26. The Kings rank 28th in goals per game with 2.70.