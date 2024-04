Solovyov notched an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Canucks.

This was Solovyov's first point in three outings during this stint on the NHL roster. The 23-year-old defenseman has three helpers, eight shots on net, 10 hits and 14 blocked shots over nine appearances in his first taste of the NHL this season. Solovyov will likely have a chance to win a full-time job in training camp in the fall.