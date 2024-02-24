Pelletier (upper body) is expected to suit up Saturday against the Oilers, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Pelletier missed Calgary's last four games after suffering an injury early in a 2-0 loss to the Rangers on Feb. 12. The 22-year-old center has an assist in four games with the Flames this season. Pelletier will likely return to a fourth-line role.