Pelletier suffered a shoulder injury during Monday's split-squad game versus Seattle that will require surgery and keep him sidelined indefinitely.

The Flames have yet to release an expected timetable for Pelletier's recovery, but it's probably safe to assume the 22-year-old winger will miss at least a few months of action. With Pelletier presumably headed to IR for the start of the year, Dryden Hunt's chances of making Calgary's Opening Night roster have likely improved significantly.