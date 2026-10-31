Farabee scored a goal and added two power-play assists in Friday's 6-2 win over the Kraken.

Farabee has multiple points in three of his last four games, and he's scored in four of his last five outings as well. The 26-year-old winger is living up to the top-six assignment he's been given this season. He has four goals, 10 assists, 30 shots on net, nine blocked shots, seven hits, eight PIM and a minus-2 rating across 13 contests. Farabee looks like he could be the Flames' best forward this season, though it's likely too much to expect the point-per-game pace to last.