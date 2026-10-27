Farabee scored an empty-net goal on two shots, dished an assist, added two hits and went plus-2 in Monday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Farabee extended his point streak to five games (three goals, five assists). This was his second multi-point effort in a row. The 26-year-old winger is starting to look more like a top-line option for 2026-27 given his recent surge. He's at 11 points (six on the power play), 26 shots on net, eight blocked shots, six PIM, five hits and a minus-2 rating over 11 games. While the plus-minus rating will likely stay negative, Farabee's scoring is enough to be worth consideration in fantasy.