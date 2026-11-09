Farabee scored a shorthanded goal on five shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flyers.

Farabee remains hot for the Flames with four goals and two assists over his last six outings. The 26-year-old winger's tally Sunday was his first shorthanded goal of the season. He's at seven goals, 17 points, 46 shots on net and a minus-2 rating across 18 appearances. He's already nearly halfway to matching his 38-point total from 82 games last year, and he's done it without a dramatic spike in shooting percentage. An increased power-play role, where he's earned nine of his points, has been the biggest boon to his offense.