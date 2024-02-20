Huberdeau scored a goal, dished a power-play assist and added two hits in Monday's 6-3 win over the Jets.

Huberdeau's pair of points came in the second period as the Flames flipped a one-goal deficit into a one-goal lead. His tally stood as the game-winner, his second such goal this season. The 30-year-old winger continues to surge in February with eight points over his last seven contests. While his season numbers (nine goals, 25 assists) are nothing special, he's trending in the right direction and has been for most of 2024. He's added 92 shots on net, 44 hits, 29 PIM and a minus-18 rating over 55 appearances this season.