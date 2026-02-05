Huberdeau will undergo hip surgery, ending his 2025-26 campaign, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports Thursday.

Huberdeau has reportedly been playing through this issue all season and has made the decision to shut it down with Calgary effectively out of playoff contention. The 32-year-old winger will turn his focus to getting ready for the 2026-27 campaign and will end this year having generated 10 goals and 15 helpers in 50 games, the lowest point total of his career.