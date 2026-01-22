Flames' Jonathan Huberdeau: Slated to return Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Huberdeau (lower body) is slated to play Friday versus Washington, per Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.
Huberdeau missed one game due to the injury. He has eight goals and 21 points in 44 outings in 2025-26. His return might result in Martin Pospisil being a healthy scratch against the Capitals.
