Jankowski has yet to record a point in 11 appearances this season.

Jankowski was a pleasant surprise with 32 points in 79 games last year, but his offense has completely disappeared in 2019-20. Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports Jankowski will be a healthy scratch for Saturday's Heritage Classic, as Elias Lindholm's move to center for the game leaves no room for the 25-year-old pivot in the lineup.