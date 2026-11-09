Coronato scored the game-winning goal in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flyers.

Coronato cashed in 4:08 into overtime, rewarding the Flames from coming back from a trio of one-goal deficits. He had gone four contests without a point prior to Sunday, though that dry spell followed a four-point game Oct. 30 versus the Kraken. The 23-year-old winger is at four goals, 11 assists, 37 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 18 games this season. Consistency will be something to watch, but Coronato has a top-six role and power-play time to aid his offense.