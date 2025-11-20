Flames' Matthew Coronato: Two points in Buffalo
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coronato scored a goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Sabres.
Both points came in the third period as the Flames broke open a 2-2 tie. Coronato has begun to dig himself out from a rough start to the season, getting onto the scoresheet in three straight games and racking up five goals and nine points over his last 11 contests, including three tallies on the power play.
