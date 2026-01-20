Gridin logged an assist in Monday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Devils.

This was Gridin's first point in two games since he was recalled from AHL Calgary. The 19-year-old dominated with 28 points in 32 appearances for the Wranglers. He'll now get a second chance to stick with the big club after starting 2025-26 with the Flames and earning a goal over four outings. Gridin is likely to see middle-six usage during this stint in the NHL.