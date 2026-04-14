Flames' Matvei Gridin: Playing Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gridin (illness) will be in action versus Colorado on Tuesday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Gridin returns following a one-game absence due to an illness. In his last 17 contests, the 20-year-old forward has been producing offensively with three goals and nine helpers, including a trio of power-play assists. As a rookie, Gridin has logged 35 games for the Flames this year and figures to be a full-time NHL option in 2026-27.
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