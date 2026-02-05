Gridin was reassigned to AHL Calgary on Wednesday.

Gridin had a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Oilers. The 19-year-old will get to carry his momentum at a lower level while the rest of the Flames' lineup gets some rest during the Olympic break. More than likely, Gridin will be back with the big club prior to the team's Feb. 26 game versus the Sharks. Gridin has six points in 13 outings for the Flames this season.