Backlund logged an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Predators.

Backlund continues to chip in well in a supporting role in January, logging two goals, three assists and a plus-2 rating through seven contests. The center set up Nikita Zadorov for the Flames' lone tally in the loss. Backlund is up to 24 points, 143 shots on net, 49 hits, 24 PIM and a plus-8 rating through 45 contests while occupying a third-line place in the lineup.