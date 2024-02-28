Backlund scored an empty-net goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Backlund earned his fourth point in the last six games with his empty-netter. He's gone 16 contests without a multi-point effort, picking up six points and 47 shots on net in that span. The 34-year-old's ice time has remained fairly steady in February despite the trade of Elias Lindholm to the Canucks. Backlund has 30 points, 165 shots on net, 51 hits and a plus-11 rating over 59 appearances and should function as a top-six forward for the remainder of the campaign.