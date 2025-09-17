Backlund signed a two-year, $6.5 million contract extension with the Flames on Wednesday.

Backlund was slated to enter the final year of his contract this season, but his new agreement with the team will keep him under contract with Calgary through the 2027-28 campaign. The 36-year-old made 76 regular-season appearances for the Flames last year, racking up 15 goals, 17 assists, 51 blocked shots, 41 hits and 32 PIM while averaging 18:44 of ice time.