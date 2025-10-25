Backlund scored a goal on four shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Jets.

Backlund earned his first multi-point effort of the season, though this was just the fourth time in nine games the Flames have scored multiple goals. The 36-year-old center remains in a middle-six role, but he may struggle to put up points on a low-scoring team. He's at three points, 17 shots on net, seven hits and a minus-3 rating across nine appearances this year.