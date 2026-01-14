Backlund had a goal and an assist in a 5-3 loss to Columbus on Tuesday.

Backlund has three points (one goal, two assists) in his last two games. He has picked up the pace of late, delivering 13 points, including six goals, in his last 12 games. Backlund had 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) in his first 34 games this season. Funny enough, the perennial 30-something point pivot is on a 50-plus point pace for the third time in an 18-season career. There may be room for a guy like Backlund in some daily formats while he's this hot.