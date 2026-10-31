Frost scored a power-play goal, dished an assist and added two hits in Friday's 6-2 win over the Kraken.

Frost had been held off the scoresheet in the previous two games. The 27-year-old center continues to play an important role as a middle-six forward and a power-play option. He's up to four goals, five helpers, 25 shots on net, nine hits, eight blocked shots and a minus-9 rating over 13 appearances. With few solid scoring options available in Calgary, Frost will get plenty of opportunities to contribute this year.