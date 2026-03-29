Frost scored a goal, added two assists and went plus-2 in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Canucks.

This was Frost's first multi-point effort since March 7 versus the Hurricanes. He's scored four goals and added two assists over his last seven outings. The 26-year-old center also won 16 of 21 draws Saturday. He's been good at the dot all year, winning a career-best 57.0 percent of his faceoffs. Frost is also up to 18 goals, 20 helpers, 121 shots on net, 47 hits, 35 blocked shots and a minus-15 rating over 73 appearances. He looks poised to get back over the 40-point mark after missing it last year.