Svedberg will link up with the Flames on a professional tryout for training camp, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

The departure of Dougie Hamilton via trade has opened up an opportunity on the blue line in Calgary -- even though the club got Noah Hanifin in return -- which makes this an ideal landing spot for a player trying to earn a permanent contract. Even if he does earn a spot in training camp, the 27-year-old Svedberg could find himself watching from the press box more often than not.