Kuznetsov logged a shorthanded assist, three hits and two blocked shots in Monday's 7-3 loss to the Capitals.

Kuznetsov has stepped up into a steady top-four role since the Flames offloaded two defensemen in the lead-up to the trade deadline. The 23-year-old plays more of a shutdown role, so he isn't likely to be a strong target in fantasy. He has 11 points, 54 shots on net, 70 hits, 85 blocked shots, 28 PIM and a minus-10 rating over 49 appearances.