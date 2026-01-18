Kuznetsov scored a goal in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Islanders.

Kuznetsov ended a six-game point drought with the tally. The 23-year-old defenseman has proven himself capable in his own zone, but there's still not a lot of offense in his game. He's at four goals, five assists, 35 shots on net, 46 hits, 53 blocked shots, 22 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 34 appearances. Kuznetsov could still take on a larger role in the event Rasmus Andersson is traded, though Andersson's power-play minutes are more likely to go to Hunter Brzustewicz or Zayne Parekh in the long run.