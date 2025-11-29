Kuznetsov scored a goal on two shots, added two hits and blocked four shots in Friday's 5-3 win over the Panthers.

Kuznetsov has a goal and an assist over his last two games. He went nine contests without a point after earning an assist in his season debut. Despite the lack of offense, the 23-year-old's overall play has been strong enough to secure him a top-four spot on the blue line. He's earned three points, 14 shots on net, 18 hits, 21 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 12 appearances.