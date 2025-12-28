Flames' Yegor Sharangovich: Opens scoring Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sharangovich scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Oilers.
Sharangovich has been filling a top-six role lately, but he entered Saturday on a six-game slump. The 27-year-old ended that dry spell at 7:00 of the first period with the opening goal. The versatile forward is up to seven goals, five assists, 60 shots on net and a minus-7 rating over 34 appearances. He'll need to be more consistent to be a reliable option in fantasy.
