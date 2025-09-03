Parekh (lower body) took to the ice Wednesday, per Adam Kimelman of NHL.com.

Parekh appears to be back up to speed after he missed part of the 2025 World Junior Summer Showcase for precautionary reasons due to his injury. Even when the announcement about him missing the remainder of the showcase was made back in July, he was still expected to be a full participant at training camp, so everything seems to be on track. Parekh will be in the mix for a spot on Calgary's Opening Night roster after scoring a goal in his NHL debut April 17. He also had 33 goals, 107 points and 96 PIM across 61 regular-season appearances with OHL Saginaw in 2024-25.