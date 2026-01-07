York scored the game-winning goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 5-2 victory over the Ducks. He added five shots on net, five blocked shots and a plus-3 rating to his ledger.

The 25-year-old blueliner gave the Flyers a 3-1 lead in the second period by flipping a shot through traffic. York can run hot and cold, but he's locked in right now, producing two goals, four assists, 24 shots on net, 17 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating over the last nine games.