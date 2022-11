Hart will be between the pipes Tuesday at home against the Islanders, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Hart has gone winless in his past seven outings (0-5-2), allowing 26 goals on 199 shots during that span. He has a 6-5-4 record this season with a 2.85 GAA and a .915 save percentage. Hart had a mark of 1-0-1 versus the Islanders, stopping 54 of 58 shots.