Hart will guard the cage during Thursday's road game versus the Islanders.

Hart has struggled in the month of March, compiling a 1-3-0 record while posting an ugly 4.76 GAA and .817 save percentage in six appearances. The 22-year-old netminder will try to get back on track in a rough road matchup with an Islanders squad that's 12-0-2 at home this year.