Dvorak scored an empty-net goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Monday's 5-2 win over the Panthers.

Dvorak picked up his first point as a Flyer late in the third period. He's added five shots on net, two hits, three blocked shots and four PIM over three contests. The 29-year-old averaged just 15:15 of ice time during a 33-point regular season in Montreal last year, but he's up to 17:29 per game to begin his tenure in Philadelphia, suggesting he'll be a larger part of his new team's overall game plan.