Flyers' Christian Dvorak: On career pace
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dvorak scored his 10th goal of the season in a 5-1 loss to Tampa Bay on Monday.
Dvorak has four points (one goal, three assists) during a season-best four-game point streak. Overall, he has 29 points and 86 shots this season, and he's on pace to obliterate his career mark of 38 points, which was set in 2019-20. Dvorak could hit 50 points this season, and there's always room for a guy like him in deep formats. Remember he won't deliver much else, as he simply doesn't get enough exposure to the power play.
More News
-
Flyers' Christian Dvorak: Locked up by Philadelphia•
-
Flyers' Christian Dvorak: Fills empty cage•
-
Flyers' Christian Dvorak: Scores after one-game absence•
-
Flyers' Christian Dvorak: In action Monday•
-
Flyers' Christian Dvorak: Not available Saturday•
-
Flyers' Christian Dvorak: Stays hot in OT loss•