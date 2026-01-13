Dvorak scored his 10th goal of the season in a 5-1 loss to Tampa Bay on Monday.

Dvorak has four points (one goal, three assists) during a season-best four-game point streak. Overall, he has 29 points and 86 shots this season, and he's on pace to obliterate his career mark of 38 points, which was set in 2019-20. Dvorak could hit 50 points this season, and there's always room for a guy like him in deep formats. Remember he won't deliver much else, as he simply doesn't get enough exposure to the power play.