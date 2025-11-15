Flyers' Christian Dvorak: Rings up three points
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dvorak scored two goals, dished an assist, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Friday's 6-5 shootout win over the Blues.
Dvorak snapped a five-game goal drought at 7:17 of the second period and added another goal in the third to help the Flyers erase a second two-goal deficit. The 29-year-old has maintained steady middle-six minutes this season, but he's gotten more looks on offense than he did in Montreal in recent years. Dvorak is up to five goals, 12 points, 31 shots on net, a plus-5 rating and eight PIM over 17 appearances.
