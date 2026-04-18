Vladar will defend the road cage in Pittsburgh for Game 1 on Saturday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Vladar was a major reason why the Flyers are in the playoffs. He turned the Flyers' fortunes around, giving them solid netminding all season, as he posted a 29-14-7 record with a 2.42 GAA and a .906 save percentage across 52 regular-season contests. He struggled against the Penguins this season, going 1-1-0, allowing eight goals on only 50 shots.