Andrae notched an assist and went plus-2 in Monday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Andrae is warming up with three helpers over his last four games while seeing time on the Flyers' second pairing. The 23-year-old defenseman looks to have a fair amount of job security for now after being a healthy scratch at times earlier in the season. He's up to 10 points, 23 shots on net, 25 hits, 21 blocked shots, 10 PIM and a plus-9 rating over 25 appearances, which is already career-best production on offense.