Andrae posted an assist and two PIM in Friday's 7-3 win over the Avalanche.

Andrae ended a 13-game point drought with the helper. The 23-year-old defenseman's ice time has slipped with a move to the third pairing, though that's more of a product of the Flyers missing just Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body) on the blue line. Andrae is at 11 points, 26 shots on net, 44 hits, 39 blocked shots, 16 PIM and a plus-12 rating through 39 contests this season, so fantasy managers can afford to wait and see if his game grows some more.